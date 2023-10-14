New Concord John Glenn scored early and often in a 37-12 win over Duncan Falls Philo in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

New Concord John Glenn jumped in front of Duncan Falls Philo 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Little Muskies opened an immense 16-0 gap over the Electrics at the intermission.

New Concord John Glenn breathed fire to a 37-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Duncan Falls Philo and New Concord John Glenn faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Concord John Glenn faced off against Zanesville Maysville and Duncan Falls Philo took on Thornville Sheridan on Sept. 29 at Duncan Falls Philo High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.