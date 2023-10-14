Ironton grabbed a 27-17 victory at the expense of Gallipolis Gallia on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Ironton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Gallipolis Gallia through the first quarter.

The Fighting Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 14-3 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Ironton thundered to a 20-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils managed a 14-7 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Ironton and Gallipolis Gallia squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Ironton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Coal Grove and Ironton took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 29 at Ironton High School.

