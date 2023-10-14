McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley eventually beat Dola Hardin Northern 24-13 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley moved over Dola Hardin Northern 18-6 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Polar Bears’ 7-6 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Dola Hardin Northern faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Dola Hardin Northern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley faced off against Crestline and Dola Hardin Northern took on Mt Victory Ridgemont on Sept. 29 at Mt Victory Ridgemont High School.

