Lewis Center Olentangy handed Dublin Jerome a tough 35-20 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Lewis Center Olentangy opened with a 14-7 advantage over Dublin Jerome through the first quarter.

The Celtics showed their spirit while rallying to within 14-10 at the intermission.

Lewis Center Olentangy darted to a 21-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Dublin Jerome and Lewis Center Olentangy played in a 24-14 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Dublin Jerome faced off against Marysville and Lewis Center Olentangy took on Thomas Worthington on Sept. 29 at Lewis Center Olentangy High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.