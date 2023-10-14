Defense dominated as New Lexington pitched a 35-0 shutout of Crooksville on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

New Lexington moved in front of Crooksville 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers’ offense breathed fire in front for a 28-0 lead over the Ceramics at the intermission.

New Lexington steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time New Lexington and Crooksville played in a 40-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crooksville faced off against Zanesville West Muskingum and New Lexington took on McConnelsville Morgan on Sept. 29 at New Lexington High School.

