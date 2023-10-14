Zanesville West Muskingum posted a narrow 57-56 win over Coshocton for an Ohio high school football victory at Coshocton High on Oct. 13.

Zanesville West Muskingum opened with a 15-6 advantage over Coshocton through the first quarter.

The Redskins stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 29-26.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 43-40.

The Tornadoes chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

The last time Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton played in a 47-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Coshocton faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Zanesville West Muskingum took on Crooksville on Sept. 29 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.