Steubenville Catholic Central raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 44-20 win over Bowerston Conotton Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Steubenville Catholic Central and Bowerston Conotton Valley settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.

The Crusaders opened a tight 15-14 gap over the Rockets at halftime.

Steubenville Catholic Central moved to a 30-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Crusaders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Bowerston Conotton Valley and Steubenville Catholic Central squared off on Oct. 15, 2022 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Steubenville Catholic Central took on Pittsburgh Carrick on Sept. 30 at Steubenville Catholic Central High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.