Millersburg West Holmes topped New Philadelphia 9-8 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The Knights registered a 3-0 advantage at intermission over the Quakers.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Quakers rallied in the final quarter, but the Knights skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, New Philadelphia faced off against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive and Millersburg West Holmes took on Lexington on Sept. 29 at Millersburg West Holmes High School.

