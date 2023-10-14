Lancaster Fairfield Christian controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-8 victory over Millersport in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian charged in front of Millersport 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a lopsided 42-0 gap over the Lakers at the intermission.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian stormed to a 56-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Millersport faced off against Grove City Christian and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans on Sept. 29 at Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School.

