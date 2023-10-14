Lancaster Fisher Catholic posted a narrow 8-6 win over Sugar Grove Berne Union at Lancaster Fisher Catholic High on Oct. 14 in Ohio football action.

Sugar Grove Berne Union started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Lancaster Fisher Catholic at the end of the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 6-6 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Irish held on with a 2-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Sugar Grove Berne Union and Lancaster Fisher Catholic played in a 50-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Sugar Grove Berne Union faced off against Grove City Christian.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.