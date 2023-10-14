Sugarcreek Garaway finally found a way to top Magnolia Sandy Valley 14-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 7-3 lead over Magnolia Sandy Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Sugarcreek Garaway darted to a 14-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals closed the lead with a 7-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Sugarcreek Garaway and Magnolia Sandy Valley squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Magnolia Sandy Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Magnolia Sandy Valley took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Sept. 29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.