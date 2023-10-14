West Lafayette Ridgewood collected a solid win over Uhrichsville Claymont in a 32-13 verdict in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave West Lafayette Ridgewood a 7-0 lead over Uhrichsville Claymont.

The Generals fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals and the Mustangs each scored in the final quarter.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Uhrichsville Claymont squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Uhrichsville Claymont faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and West Lafayette Ridgewood took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on Sept. 29 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

