A swift early pace pushed Newcomerstown past Strasburg Friday 41-18 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Newcomerstown a 21-0 lead over Strasburg.

The Tigers rallied in the second quarter by making it 28-12.

Newcomerstown stormed to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Newcomerstown and Strasburg played in a 44-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Strasburg faced off against East Canton and Newcomerstown took on New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic on Sept. 30 at New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.