Lore City Buckeye Trail handled East Canton 45-14 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Lore City Buckeye Trail opened with a 24-0 advantage over East Canton through the first quarter.

The Hornets battled back to make it 24-7 at halftime.

Lore City Buckeye Trail charged to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 45-14.

Last season, Lore City Buckeye Trail and East Canton squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at East Canton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off against Malvern and East Canton took on Strasburg on Sept. 29 at East Canton High School.

