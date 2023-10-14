Massillon Jackson’s defense throttled Canton Central Catholic, resulting in a 20-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The last time Massillon Jackson and Canton Central Catholic played in a 21-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Mogadore and Massillon Jackson took on Canton GlenOak on Sept. 29 at Canton GlenOak High School.

