Minster dismissed New Bremen by a 40-14 count for an Ohio high school football victory at Minster High on Oct. 13.

Minster darted in front of New Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Minster steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats held on with a 13-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time New Bremen and Minster played in a 45-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Minster faced off against Rockford Parkway and New Bremen took on St. Henry on Sept. 29 at St. Henry.

