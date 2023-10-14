Maria Stein Marion Local took control early and methodically pulled away to beat St. Henry 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

Maria Stein Marion Local jumped in front of St. Henry 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

St. Henry clawed to within 41-7 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St. Henry faced off against New Bremen and Maria Stein Marion Local took on Fort Recovery on Sept. 29 at Fort Recovery High School.

