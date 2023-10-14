Defense dominated as North Baltimore pitched a 39-0 shutout of Crestline in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave North Baltimore a 26-0 lead over Crestline.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

North Baltimore breathed fire to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crestline faced off against McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and North Baltimore took on Morral Ridgedale on Sept. 29 at Morral Ridgedale High School.

