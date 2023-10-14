Defense dominated as Hannibal River pitched a 48-0 shutout of Rayland Buckeye Local for an Ohio high school football victory at Hannibal River High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Hannibal River a 14-0 lead over Rayland Buckeye Local.

The Pilots opened a giant 26-0 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Hannibal River jumped to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pilots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hannibal River faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Toronto on Sept. 29 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School.

