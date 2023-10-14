Lancaster Fairfield Union earned a convincing 35-14 win over Amanda-Clearcreek for an Ohio high school football victory at Amanda-Clearcreek High on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Lancaster Fairfield Union a 14-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Falcons registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Aces.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Amanda-Clearcreek climbed back to within 28-14.

The Falcons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Amanda-Clearcreek faced off against Ashville Teays Valley and Lancaster Fairfield Union took on Baltimore Liberty Union on Sept. 29 at Lancaster Fairfield Union High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.