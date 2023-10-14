West Jefferson raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 21-14 win over Milford Center Fairbanks on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave West Jefferson a 14-0 lead over Milford Center Fairbanks.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Milford Center Fairbanks trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 21-14.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and West Jefferson squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, West Jefferson faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Milford Center Fairbanks took on Mechanicsburg on Sept. 29 at Mechanicsburg High School.

