Lucas’ powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Fort Loramie 34-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Cubs opened an enormous 20-0 gap over the Redskins at halftime.

Lucas charged to a 33-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 1-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lucas faced off against Lima Central Catholic and Fort Loramie took on Norwalk St. Paul on Sept. 29 at Fort Loramie High School.

