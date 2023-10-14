Trenton Edgewood handed Franklin a tough 42-27 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Trenton Edgewood a 28-20 lead over Franklin.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Cougars and the Wildcats were both scoreless.

Trenton Edgewood jumped to a 35-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars and the Wildcats each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Franklin faced off against Bellbrook and Trenton Edgewood took on Hamilton Ross on Sept. 29 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

