A suffocating defense helped Sunbury Big Walnut handle Dublin Scioto 37-0 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football.

Sunbury Big Walnut opened with a 30-0 advantage over Dublin Scioto through the first quarter.

Sunbury Big Walnut thundered to a 37-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Golden Eagles and the Irish were both scoreless.

Last season, Sunbury Big Walnut and Dublin Scioto squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Dublin Scioto High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Dublin Scioto took on Columbus Franklin Heights on Sept. 29 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

