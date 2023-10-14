Defense dominated as Marion Pleasant pitched a 36-0 shutout of Marion Harding for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Marion Pleasant a 7-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Spartans opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Presidents at halftime.

Marion Pleasant breathed fire to a 23-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-0 edge.

Last season, Marion Harding and Marion Pleasant squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Marion Harding High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Marion Pleasant faced off against Ontario and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on Sept. 29 at Bellville Clear Fork High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.