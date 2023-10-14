An early dose of momentum helped Marengo Highland to a 21-11 runaway past Bellville Clear Fork for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Marengo Highland jumped in front of Bellville Clear Fork 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The roles reversed in the second quarter as the Colts fought to 14-3.

Bellville Clear Fork stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 21-11.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellville Clear Fork faced off against Marion Harding and Marengo Highland took on Galion on Sept. 29 at Galion High School.

