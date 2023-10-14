Defense dominated as Utica pitched a 20-0 shutout of Johnstown Northridge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Utica a 6-0 lead over Johnstown Northridge.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Utica jumped to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Utica and Johnstown Northridge played in a 28-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Hebron Lakewood and Utica took on Heath on Sept. 29 at Utica High School.

