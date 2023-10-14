Johnstown topped Hebron Lakewood 38-34 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Hebron Lakewood High on Oct. 13.

Johnstown opened with a 14-7 advantage over Hebron Lakewood through the first quarter.

The Lancers showed some mettle by fighting back to a 22-20 halftime margin.

Johnstown darted to a 38-34 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Johnstown and Hebron Lakewood played in a 41-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Hebron Lakewood faced off against Johnstown Northridge and Johnstown took on Newark Catholic on Sept. 30 at Newark Catholic High School.

