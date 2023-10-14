Heath handled Newark Catholic 56-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Heath opened with a 14-0 advantage over Newark Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a tight 28-14 gap over the Green Wave at halftime.

Heath and Newark Catholic each scored in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Heath squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Heath High School.

In recent action on Sept. 30, Newark Catholic faced off against Johnstown and Heath took on Utica on Sept. 29 at Utica High School.

