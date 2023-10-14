Pataskala Watkins Memorial’s defense throttled Zanesville, resulting in a 34-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Pataskala Watkins Memorial a 20-0 lead over Zanesville.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Zanesville played in a 49-14 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Zanesville faced off against Pataskala Licking Heights and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Newark Licking Valley on Sept. 29 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.