Howard East Knox collected a solid win over Loudonville in a 42-28 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

Howard East Knox opened with a 14-0 advantage over Loudonville through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 29-6 advantage at intermission over the Red Birds.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-12.

The Red Birds rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Howard East Knox faced off against Galion Northmor and Loudonville took on Fredericktown on Sept. 29 at Fredericktown High School.

