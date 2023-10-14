It was a tough night for Toledo Scott which was overmatched by Lima in this 62-26 verdict.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Lima breathed fire to a 55-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lima faced off against Toledo Rogers.

