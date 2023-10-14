Ottawa-Glandorf posted a narrow 16-15 win over Lima Shawnee during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

The Indians jumped a narrow margin over the Titans as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

The Titans pulled off a stirring 13-7 final quarter to trip the Indians.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Lima Shawnee High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Van Wert and Lima Shawnee took on St. Marys on Sept. 29 at St. Marys Memorial.

