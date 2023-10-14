Van Wert’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Kenton 41-18 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 13.

Van Wert opened with a 19-6 advantage over Kenton through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 27-6 halftime margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Van Wert jumped to a 34-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Van Wert and Kenton faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Kenton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Van Wert faced off against Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton took on Wapakoneta on Sept. 29 at Wapakoneta High School.

