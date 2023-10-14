St. Marys’ defense throttled Elida, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

St. Marys opened with an 8-0 advantage over Elida through the first quarter.

The Roughriders’ offense darted in front for a 15-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

St. Marys breathed fire to a 29-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time St. Marys and Elida played in a 35-3 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, St. Marys faced off against Lima Shawnee and Elida took on Defiance on Sept. 29 at Elida High School.

