Defense dominated as Wapakoneta pitched a 38-0 shutout of Lima Bath for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 7-0 lead over Lima Bath.

The Redskins opened a massive 24-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Wapakoneta thundered to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Wapakoneta and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Wapakoneta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lima Bath faced off against Celina and Wapakoneta took on Kenton on Sept. 29 at Wapakoneta High School.

