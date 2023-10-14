It was a tough night for Springfield Northwestern which was overmatched by Lewistown Indian Lake in this 35-14 verdict.

Lewistown Indian Lake opened with a 14-7 advantage over Springfield Northwestern through the first quarter.

The Lakers’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Northwestern faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Lewistown Indian Lake faced off against Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Springfield Northwestern took on Richwood North Union on Sept. 29 at Springfield Northwestern High School.

