A suffocating defense helped Richwood North Union handle St. Paris Graham 34-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Richwood North Union opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Paris Graham through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Richwood North Union charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time St Paris Graham and Richwood North Union played in a 39-33 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Richwood North Union faced off against Springfield Northwestern and St Paris Graham took on Springfield Shawnee on Sept. 29 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

