Springfield Shawnee broke to an early lead and topped Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 41-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 34-0 advantage over Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan through the first quarter.

The Braves opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Raiders rallied in the final quarter, but the Braves skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off against Lewistown Indian Lake and Springfield Shawnee took on St Paris Graham on Sept. 29 at Springfield Shawnee High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.