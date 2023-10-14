Urbana recorded a big victory over New Carlisle Tecumseh 69-7 on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Urbana a 14-7 lead over New Carlisle Tecumseh.

The Hillclimbers registered a 42-7 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Urbana pulled to a 48-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hillclimbers held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Urbana faced off against Springfield Kenton Ridge and New Carlisle Tecumseh took on Bellefontaine on Sept. 29 at New Carlisle Tecumseh High School.

