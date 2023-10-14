Defense dominated as London pitched a 48-0 shutout of Springfield Kenton Ridge in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave London a 14-0 lead over Springfield Kenton Ridge.

The Red Raiders’ offense thundered in front for a 27-0 lead over the Cougars at halftime.

London steamrolled to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Raiders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, London and Springfield Kenton Ridge faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Springfield Kenton Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, London faced off against Plain City Jonathan Alder and Springfield Kenton Ridge took on Urbana on Sept. 29 at Urbana High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.