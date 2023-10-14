A suffocating defense helped Liberty Center handle Delta 51-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Liberty Center steamrolled in front of Delta 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense steamrolled in front for a 41-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Liberty Center and Delta faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Delta High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Liberty Center faced off against Hamler Patrick Henry and Delta took on Wauseon on Sept. 29 at Delta High School.

