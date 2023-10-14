Wauseon topped Bryan 27-26 in a tough tilt on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Wauseon moved in front of Bryan 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 13-6 intermission margin at the Golden Bears’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Wauseon and Bryan locked in a 20-20 stalemate.

The Indians held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Bryan and Wauseon squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Bryan High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Wauseon faced off against Delta and Bryan took on Metamora Evergreen on Sept. 29 at Bryan High School.

