Leipsic’s defense throttled Delphos Jefferson, resulting in a 33-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Leipsic opened with a 12-0 advantage over Delphos Jefferson through the first quarter.

The Vikings registered a 33-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Leipsic faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Leipsic faced off against Columbus Grove and Delphos Jefferson took on Ada on Sept. 29 at Delphos Jefferson High School.

