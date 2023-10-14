Tontogany Otsego scored early and often to roll over Millbury Lake 46-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Tontogany Otsego opened with a 20-14 advantage over Millbury Lake through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense jumped in front for a 26-14 lead over the Flyers at the intermission.

Tontogany Otsego roared to a 40-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Tontogany Otsego and Millbury Lake played in a 40-13 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Millbury Lake faced off against Rossford and Tontogany Otsego took on Oak Harbor on Sept. 29 at Oak Harbor High School.

