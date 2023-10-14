Maumee collected a solid win over Fostoria in a 51-38 verdict at Maumee High on Oct. 13 in Ohio football action.

Maumee jumped in front of Fostoria 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers fought to a 28-18 intermission margin at the Redmen’s expense.

Maumee darted to a 43-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Maumee faced off against Genoa Area and Fostoria took on Pemberville Eastwood on Sept. 29 at Fostoria High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.