Oak Harbor eventually beat Pemberville Eastwood 35-21 for an Ohio high school football victory at Pemberville Eastwood High on Oct. 13.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Pemberville Eastwood and Oak Harbor squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Pemberville Eastwood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Fostoria and Oak Harbor took on Tontogany Otsego on Sept. 29 at Oak Harbor High School.

