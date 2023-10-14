Defense dominated as Sherwood Fairview pitched a 35-0 shutout of Hicksville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Sherwood Fairview a 22-0 lead over Hicksville.

The Apaches’ offense roared in front for a 35-0 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

The last time Hicksville and Sherwood Fairview played in a 28-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Edgerton and Hicksville took on Paulding on Sept. 29 at Paulding High School.

