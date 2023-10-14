Sylvania Southview topped Oregon Clay 32-25 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Cougars and the Eagles battled to a standoff at 14-14 as the third quarter began.

Sylvania Southview darted in front of Oregon Clay 26-14 going into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles narrowed the gap 11-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Oregon Clay faced off against Fremont Ross and Sylvania Southview took on Bowling Green on Sept. 29 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.