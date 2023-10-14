Perrysburg raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-6 win over Holland Springfield in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

Perrysburg moved in front of Holland Springfield 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Yellow Jackets fought to a 40-0 halftime margin at the Blue Devils’ expense.

Perrysburg roared to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils managed a 6-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Perrysburg and Holland Springfield faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Holland Springfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Holland Springfield faced off against Sylvania Northview and Perrysburg took on Toledo Whitmer on Sept. 29 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.